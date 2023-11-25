The Virginia Tech Hokies are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the Virginia Cavaliers at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 25, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Virginia (+2.5) Over (52.5) Virginia Tech 28, Virginia 26

Week 13 ACC Predictions

Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers are 8-3-0 against the spread this year.

Virginia is 7-2 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.

The Cavaliers have hit the over in eight of their 11 games with a set total (72.7%).

The average point total for the Virginia this year is 3.1 points lower than this game's over/under.

Virginia Tech Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hokies' implied win probability is 58.3%.

The Hokies are 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

Virginia Tech has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

This year, five of the Hokies' nine games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 52.5 points, 5.1 more than the average point total for Virginia Tech games this season.

Cavaliers vs. Hokies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Virginia Tech 26.2 24.9 31.2 20.0 20.2 30.8 Virginia 23.8 31.8 26.0 29.0 23.8 31.2

