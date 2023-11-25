The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-6) and Virginia Cavaliers (3-8) square off with the Commonwealth Cup at stake on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Scott Stadium. The Hokies are favored by 3 points. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. Virginia matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • City: Charlottesville, Virginia
  • Venue: Scott Stadium

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Virginia Moneyline
BetMGM Virginia Tech (-3) 51.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Virginia Tech (-3) 51.5 -146 +122 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Betting Trends

  • Virginia Tech has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
  • The Hokies have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
  • Virginia is 8-3-0 ATS this year.
  • The Cavaliers have covered the spread seven times this season (7-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

