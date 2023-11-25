The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-6) and Virginia Cavaliers (3-8) square off with the Commonwealth Cup at stake on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Scott Stadium. The Hokies are favored by 3 points. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. Virginia matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Virginia Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-3) 51.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-3) 51.5 -146 +122 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Virginia Tech has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Hokies have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Virginia is 8-3-0 ATS this year.

The Cavaliers have covered the spread seven times this season (7-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.