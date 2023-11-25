According to our computer projection model, the Virginia Tech Hokies will defeat the Virginia Cavaliers when the two teams play at Scott Stadium on Saturday, November 25, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Virginia (+2.5) Over (52.5) Virginia Tech 28, Virginia 26

Week 13 ACC Predictions

Virginia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The Hokies have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Hokies are 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Virginia Tech has an ATS record of 2-1.

There have been five Hokies games (out of nine) that went over the total this year.

Virginia Tech games this season have posted an average total of 47.4, which is 5.1 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The Cavaliers have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cavaliers' ATS record is 8-3-0 this season.

Virginia is 7-2 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

In the Cavaliers' 11 games with a set total, eight have hit the over (72.7%).

The average over/under for Virginia games this season is 3.1 fewer points than the point total of 52.5 for this outing.

Hokies vs. Cavaliers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Virginia Tech 26.2 24.9 31.2 20 20.2 30.8 Virginia 23.8 31.8 26 29 23.8 31.2

