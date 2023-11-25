The Commonwealth Cup is up for grabs when the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-6) and the Virginia Cavaliers (3-8) take the field. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Virginia Tech vs. Virginia?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network

Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Virginia Tech 28, Virginia 27

Virginia Tech 28, Virginia 27 Virginia Tech has won four of the six games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

The Hokies have played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Virginia has entered the game as an underdog nine times this season and won twice.

This season, the Cavaliers have won two of their nine games, or 22.2%, when they're the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hokies a 58.3% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Virginia (+2.5)



Virginia (+2.5) Virginia Tech is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Hokies have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Virginia owns a record of 8-3-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Cavaliers have an ATS record of 7-2 in their nine games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (52.5)



Over (52.5) Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's total of 52.5 points four times this season.

This season, eight of Virginia's games have finished with a combined score higher than 52.5 points.

Virginia Tech averages 26.2 points per game against Virginia's 23.8, totaling 2.5 points under the game's total of 52.5.

Splits Tables

Virginia Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.4 46.9 48 Implied Total AVG 27.6 26.2 29.3 ATS Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 3-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-0 0-3

Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.4 46.3 52 Implied Total AVG 31.2 26 35.5 ATS Record 8-3-0 4-1-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 8-3-0 3-2-0 5-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 1-2 1-5

