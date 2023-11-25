The Drake Bulldogs (4-1) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Richmond Spiders (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Richmond vs. Drake Scoring Comparison

The Spiders put up just 0.8 more points per game (78.2) than the Bulldogs allow (77.4).

When it scores more than 77.4 points, Richmond is 2-0.

Drake is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 78.2 points.

The Bulldogs average 84.8 points per game, 31.4 more points than the 53.4 the Spiders give up.

Drake is 4-1 when scoring more than 53.4 points.

When Richmond gives up fewer than 84.8 points, it is 4-1.

The Bulldogs shoot 47.6% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Spiders allow defensively.

The Spiders make 47.9% of their shots from the field, just 4.1% more than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Richmond Leaders

Grace Townsend: 10.8 PTS, 2 STL, 48.8 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

10.8 PTS, 2 STL, 48.8 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Maggie Doogan: 16.4 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

16.4 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Addie Budnik: 10 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

10 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Katie Hill: 5 PTS, 43.5 FG%

5 PTS, 43.5 FG% Rachel Ullstrom: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

Richmond Schedule