The Richmond Spiders (3-2) play the Queens Royals (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on ESPN+.

Richmond vs. Queens Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Richmond Stats Insights

The Spiders make 49.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Royals have allowed to their opponents (46%).

Richmond has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46% from the field.

The Spiders are the 302nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Royals rank 259th.

The Spiders average only 0.2 more points per game (77) than the Royals allow (76.8).

Richmond is 3-0 when scoring more than 76.8 points.

Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Richmond scored 70.8 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.

At home, the Spiders gave up 15.4 fewer points per game (62.3) than in road games (77.7).

Looking at three-pointers, Richmond fared better in home games last year, draining 8.1 threes per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8 threes per game and a 31.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

