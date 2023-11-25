Which team is on top of the Patriot League as we head into Week 13 of the college football season? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.

Patriot League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Holy Cross

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-2

7-4 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 48th

48th Last Game: W 31-10 vs Georgetown

2. Lafayette

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

9-2 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 10th

10th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 52nd

52nd Last Game: W 49-21 vs Lehigh

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Delaware

Delaware Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Fordham

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

6-5 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 48th

48th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 61st

61st Last Game: L 21-14 vs Colgate

4. Colgate

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-5 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 49th

49th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 10th

10th Last Game: W 21-14 vs Fordham

5. Georgetown

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-6 | 5-6 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 64th

64th Last Game: L 31-10 vs Holy Cross

6. Bucknell

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-7 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 69th

69th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 57th

57th Last Game: W 38-21 vs Marist

7. Lehigh

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-9 | 2-9 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 14th

14th Last Game: L 49-21 vs Lafayette

