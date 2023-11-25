The Old Dominion Monarchs (5-6) face a fellow Sun Belt foe when they host the Georgia State Panthers (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Old Dominion is averaging 22.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 98th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 65th, giving up 26.5 points per contest. Georgia State has been sputtering defensively, ranking 25th-worst with 31.3 points allowed per game. It has been better offensively, regstering 25.9 points per contest (76th-ranked).

Old Dominion vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Georgia State Key Statistics

Old Dominion Georgia State 354.2 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.5 (76th) 394 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.7 (118th) 154.1 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.4 (42nd) 200.1 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.1 (94th) 16 (71st) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (29th) 14 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (64th)

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has racked up 1,818 yards (165.3 ypg) on 150-of-257 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 182 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 107 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Kadarius Calloway, has carried the ball 78 times for 594 yards (54 per game), scoring four times.

Keshawn Wicks has been handed the ball 108 times this year and racked up 551 yards (50.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Kelby Williams' team-high 417 yards as a receiver have come on 22 receptions (out of 43 targets) with two touchdowns.

Reymello Murphy has put together a 399-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes on 41 targets.

Javon Harvey's 28 catches are good enough for 385 yards and four touchdowns.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has thrown for 2,165 yards (196.8 ypg) to lead Georgia State, completing 66.3% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 601 yards (54.6 ypg) on 121 carries with seven touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Marcus Carroll, has carried the ball 259 times for 1,293 yards (117.5 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 231 receiving yards (21 per game) on 22 catches.

Robert Lewis' 790 receiving yards (71.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 61 catches on 88 targets with seven touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has caught 42 passes and compiled 561 receiving yards (51 per game) with five touchdowns.

