How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Wichita State on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wichita State Shockers (5-1) will host the Norfolk State Spartans (4-2) after winning four home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.
Norfolk State vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Norfolk State Stats Insights
- The Spartans are shooting 41.7% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 36.3% the Shockers' opponents have shot this season.
- Norfolk State is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 36.3% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Shockers sit at 184th.
- The Spartans put up 6.5 more points per game (75.5) than the Shockers allow their opponents to score (69).
- Norfolk State has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 69 points.
Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Norfolk State put up more points at home (82 per game) than on the road (70.6) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Spartans gave up 13.2 fewer points per game at home (61.8) than away (75).
- Beyond the arc, Norfolk State drained fewer 3-pointers away (5.6 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (37.5%) too.
Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Fordham
|L 77-64
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/18/2023
|San Jose State
|L 77-53
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/20/2023
|FGCU
|W 69-66
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/28/2023
|William & Mary
|-
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|12/1/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
