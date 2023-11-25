The Louisville Cardinals (4-1) aim to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Liberty Lady Flames (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Liberty vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Flames average 5.4 more points per game (63.0) than the Cardinals give up to opponents (57.6).

Liberty is 2-1 when it scores more than 57.6 points.

Louisville has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.0 points.

The Cardinals average 11.8 more points per game (83.8) than the Flames give up (72.0).

Louisville has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 72.0 points.

When Liberty gives up fewer than 83.8 points, it is 2-2.

This year the Cardinals are shooting 46.6% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Flames concede.

The Flames shoot 40.6% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Cardinals concede.

Liberty Leaders

Bella Smuda: 11.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.6 BLK, 41.9 FG%

11.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.6 BLK, 41.9 FG% Emma Hess: 13.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

13.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Jordan Hodges: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 6.8 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

6.8 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Asia Boone: 5.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 26.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Liberty Schedule