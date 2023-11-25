Saturday's game between the Liberty Flames (5-0) and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-3) at Liberty Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 93-51 and heavily favors Liberty to come out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 25.

The matchup has no line set.

Liberty vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Liberty Arena

Liberty vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 93, Maryland-Eastern Shore 51

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

Computer Predicted Spread: Liberty (-42.2)

Liberty (-42.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

Liberty is 4-0-0 against the spread, while Maryland-Eastern Shore's ATS record this season is 1-3-0. Both the Flames and the Hawks are 3-1-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Flames are outscoring opponents by 22.6 points per game with a +113 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.2 points per game (55th in college basketball) and give up 60.6 per outing (25th in college basketball).

Liberty wins the rebound battle by 7.2 boards on average. It records 34.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 136th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 27.6 per contest.

Liberty hits 6.8 more threes per game than the opposition, 11.6 (fourth-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.8.

The Flames average 111.6 points per 100 possessions (10th in college basketball), while allowing 81.3 points per 100 possessions (64th in college basketball).

Liberty wins the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 9.6 (47th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.4.

