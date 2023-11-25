The Liberty Flames (5-0) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Liberty Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Liberty vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Liberty Stats Insights

The Flames are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Liberty has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

The Flames are the 129th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks rank 129th.

The Flames put up 6.2 more points per game (83.2) than the Hawks allow (77).

When Liberty puts up more than 77 points, it is 3-0.

Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Liberty averaged 78.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.6 more points than it averaged in away games (71.2).

In 2022-23, the Flames allowed 55.7 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 69.9.

In terms of three-point shooting, Liberty fared better in home games last season, sinking 11.7 three-pointers per game with a 39.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in away games.

Liberty Upcoming Schedule