How to Watch George Mason vs. East Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The George Mason Patriots (4-1) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the East Carolina Pirates (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
George Mason vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
George Mason Stats Insights
- The Patriots are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Pirates allow to opponents.
- George Mason is 2-0 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Pirates are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Patriots sit at 111th.
- The Patriots put up only 2.6 fewer points per game (70.2) than the Pirates allow (72.8).
- When George Mason totals more than 72.8 points, it is 2-0.
George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively George Mason performed better at home last season, averaging 74.5 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game away from home.
- When playing at home, the Patriots surrendered 2.7 fewer points per game (65.8) than on the road (68.5).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, George Mason fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 7.7 three-pointers per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage in away games.
George Mason Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Cornell
|W 90-83
|EagleBank Arena
|11/19/2023
|Charlotte
|L 54-49
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|South Dakota State
|W 73-71
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|East Carolina
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|11/29/2023
|NJIT
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
