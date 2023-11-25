The George Mason Patriots (4-1) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the East Carolina Pirates (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

George Mason vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

George Mason Stats Insights

The Patriots are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Pirates allow to opponents.

George Mason is 2-0 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Pirates are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Patriots sit at 111th.

The Patriots put up only 2.6 fewer points per game (70.2) than the Pirates allow (72.8).

When George Mason totals more than 72.8 points, it is 2-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively George Mason performed better at home last season, averaging 74.5 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game away from home.

When playing at home, the Patriots surrendered 2.7 fewer points per game (65.8) than on the road (68.5).

When it comes to three-point shooting, George Mason fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 7.7 three-pointers per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Mason Upcoming Schedule