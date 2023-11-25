We have 2023 high school football action in Fairfax County, Virginia this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.

Other Games in Virginia This Week

    • Fairfax County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Westfield High School at Madison High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 25
    • Location: Vienna, VA
    • Conference: District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fairfax High School at Lake Braddock High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 25
    • Location: Burke, VA
    • Conference: District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

