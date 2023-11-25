Today's Eredivisie schedule has lots in store. Among those games is Feyenoord Rotterdam playing Excelsior Rotterdam.

There is live coverage available for all the action in Eredivisie today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Eredivisie Streaming Live Today

Watch Excelsior Rotterdam vs Feyenoord Rotterdam

Feyenoord Rotterdam journeys to match up with Excelsior Rotterdam at Van Donge & De Roo Stadion in Rotterdam.

Game Time: 10:30 AM ET

10:30 AM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Feyenoord Rotterdam (-475)

Feyenoord Rotterdam (-475) Underdog: Excelsior Rotterdam (+1000)

Excelsior Rotterdam (+1000) Draw: (+650)

(+650) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch SC Heerenveen vs Fortuna Sittard

Fortuna Sittard is on the road to match up with SC Heerenveen at Abe Lenstra Stadion in Heerenveen.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Favorite: SC Heerenveen (+105)

SC Heerenveen (+105) Underdog: Fortuna Sittard (+255)

Fortuna Sittard (+255) Draw: (+255)

Watch FC Twente Enschede vs PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven journeys to take on FC Twente Enschede at Grolsch Veste Stadium in Enschede.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Favorite: PSV Eindhoven (+100)

PSV Eindhoven (+100) Underdog: FC Twente Enschede (+250)

FC Twente Enschede (+250) Draw: (+275)

Watch PEC Zwolle vs RKC Waalwijk

RKC Waalwijk travels to match up with PEC Zwolle at Mac3Park Stadion in Zwolle.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Favorite: PEC Zwolle (-125)

PEC Zwolle (-125) Underdog: RKC Waalwijk (+320)

RKC Waalwijk (+320) Draw: (+290)

Watch Ajax vs Vitesse Arnhem

Vitesse Arnhem journeys to face Ajax at Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Favorite: Ajax (-320)

Ajax (-320) Underdog: Vitesse Arnhem (+700)

Vitesse Arnhem (+700) Draw: (+500)

