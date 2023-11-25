Corey Kispert could make a big impact for the Washington Wizards on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Atlanta Hawks.

In his most recent time on the court, a 131-128 loss to the Bucks, Kispert totaled 20 points.

With prop bets available for Kispert, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 11.5 10.7 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 Assists -- 1.5 PRA -- 14.9 PR -- 13.4 3PM 2.5 2.0



Corey Kispert Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Kispert has made 3.6 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 7.7% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 2.0 threes per game, or 15.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Wizards rank 15th in possessions per game with 105.2. His opponents, the Hawks, have one of the slowest tempos with 105.5 possessions per contest.

Giving up 122.6 points per game, the Hawks are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Hawks have given up 42.4 rebounds per contest, which puts them sixth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Hawks are ranked 28th in the league, allowing 28.2 per game.

The Hawks concede 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

Corey Kispert vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 14 2 0 1 0 0 0

