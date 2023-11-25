SoCon Games Today: How to Watch SoCon Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 15
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
With the regular season behind us, it's time for bowl season and the College Football Playoff. The postseason schedule includes five games that feature teams from the SoCon. To make sure you catch all of the action, see the piece below for info on how to watch.
SoCon Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Mercer Bears
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Chattanooga Mocs at Austin Peay Governors
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Chattanooga Mocs at Furman Paladins
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Furman Paladins at Montana Grizzlies
|9:00 PM ET, Friday, December 8
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
