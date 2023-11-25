The Washington Wizards, Bilal Coulibaly included, take on the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 117-114 loss to the Hornets (his previous action) Coulibaly posted seven points.

We're going to look at Coulibaly's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Bilal Coulibaly Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 7.5 8.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 Assists -- 1.9 PRA -- 13.9 PR -- 12 3PM 1.5 1.3



Bilal Coulibaly Insights vs. the Hawks

Coulibaly is responsible for attempting 6.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.1 per game.

He's connected on 1.3 threes per game, or 9.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Coulibaly's opponents, the Hawks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 105.5 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.2 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

The Hawks concede 122.6 points per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Hawks have conceded 42.4 rebounds per contest, which puts them sixth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Hawks have given up 28.2 per game, 28th in the NBA.

The Hawks are the 23rd-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bilal Coulibaly vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 28 5 3 3 1 0 3

