There are nine games featuring an ACC team on Saturday in college basketball action.

ACC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Tulane Green Wave 11:00 AM ET, Saturday, November 25 FloHoops Liberty Lady Flames vs. Louisville Cardinals 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Colorado Buffaloes vs. NC State Wolfpack 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Akron Zips 1:15 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Syracuse Orange vs. Iowa State Cyclones 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Wisconsin Badgers vs. Boston College Eagles 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - LSU Tigers vs. Virginia Cavaliers 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 FloHoops Kansas State Wildcats vs. North Carolina Tar Heels 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Clemson Tigers vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 -

