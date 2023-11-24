When the Milwaukee Bucks (10-5) and Washington Wizards (2-12) match up at Fiserv Forum on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, Deni Avdija will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Bucks

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI, MNMT

Wizards' Last Game

The Wizards lost their most recent game to the Hornets, 117-114, on Wednesday. Kyle Kuzma led the way with 28 points, and also had nine boards and 10 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 28 9 10 1 2 3 Jordan Poole 24 5 2 3 0 4 Daniel Gafford 15 16 1 1 0 0

Wizards vs Bucks Additional Info

Wizards Players to Watch

Kuzma averages 23.7 points, 5.9 boards and 4.4 assists, making 48.2% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Avdija gets 12.7 points, 5.4 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Wizards receive 17.1 points per game from Jordan Poole, plus 2.6 boards and 3.4 assists.

Tyus Jones gives the Wizards 10.6 points, 2.5 boards and 4.9 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Wizards get 9.6 points per game from Daniel Gafford, plus 7.8 boards and 1.2 assists.

