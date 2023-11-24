Player prop bet odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma and others are listed when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Washington Wizards at Fiserv Forum on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Wizards vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: +100)

The 23.7 points Kuzma scores per game are 1.2 more than his prop total on Friday.

He has pulled down 5.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Kuzma has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 1.1 less than Friday's over/under.

Kuzma has knocked down 2.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Deni Avdija's 12.7 points per game average is 1.2 points higher than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.1 less rebounds per game (5.4) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).

Avdija has averaged 3.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Avdija's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: -118)

The 17.1 points Jordan Poole scores per game are 4.4 less than his prop total on Friday (21.5).

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 2.5.

Poole has picked up 3.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Friday's over/under (3.5).

He 2.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 31.5 (Over: -115) 12.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -106)

Antetokounmpo's 29.6 points per game average is 1.9 fewer than Friday's over/under.

He has collected 10.4 rebounds per game, 2.1 fewer than his prop bet for Friday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo's season-long assist average -- 4.6 per game -- is 0.9 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Friday's points prop for Damian Lillard is 26.5. That is 1.7 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).

Lillard's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Friday's over/under.

He drains 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet total on Friday (3.5).

