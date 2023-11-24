The Washington Wizards (2-12) will attempt to end a seven-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Milwaukee Bucks (10-5) on November 24, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.

Wizards vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports

Wizards vs Bucks Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards' 48.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

This season, Washington has a 1-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 27th.

The Wizards score only 2.7 fewer points per game (115.1) than the Bucks allow (117.8).

Washington is 1-4 when it scores more than 117.8 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Wizards are scoring fewer points at home (113.7 per game) than away (116.3). And they are giving up more at home (124.7) than on the road (123.3).

In 2023-24 Washington is allowing 1.4 more points per game at home (124.7) than away (123.3).

This season the Wizards are picking up fewer assists at home (25.8 per game) than away (28.5).

Wizards Injuries