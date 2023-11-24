At Fiserv Forum on Friday, November 24, 2023, the Washington Wizards (2-12) hope to halt a seven-game losing skid when visiting the Milwaukee Bucks (10-5) at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSWI and MNMT.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wizards vs. Bucks matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and MNMT

BSWI and MNMT Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Wizards vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs Bucks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wizards vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks' +40 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 120.5 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while giving up 117.8 per outing (23rd in the league).

The Wizards put up 115.1 points per game (10th in league) while allowing 123.9 per contest (29th in NBA). They have a -122 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.8 points per game.

The teams combine to score 235.6 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These two teams surrender a combined 241.7 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Milwaukee is 6-9-0 ATS this season.

Washington has put together a 6-8-0 record against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +50000 - Bucks +450 +185 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.