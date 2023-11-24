Friday's game between the William & Mary Tribe (0-4) and Tennessee State Tigers (1-3) at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has a projected final score of 69-52 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored William & Mary, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Tribe lost their last game 80-51 against Virginia on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

William & Mary vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

William & Mary vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: William & Mary 69, Tennessee State 52

Other CAA Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

William & Mary Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tribe scored 66.3 points per game last season (148th in college basketball) and allowed 66.7 (241st in college basketball) for a -12 scoring differential overall.

Offensively, William & Mary tallied 68.1 points per game last season in conference games. As a comparison, its overall average (66.3 points per game) was 1.8 PPG lower.

At home, the Tribe posted 5.7 more points per game last year (69.1) than they did away from home (63.4).

In home games, William & Mary gave up 2.2 fewer points per game (65.4) than in away games (67.6).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.