ACC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 13
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Week 13 of the 2023 college football season features nine games involving ACC teams. Our computer model favors Duke (-6.5) against Pittsburgh and betting the over/under in the Florida State vs. Florida matchup as best bets or parlay options.
Best Week 13 ACC Spread Bets
Pick: Duke -6.5 vs. Pittsburgh
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at Duke Blue Devils
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 19.3 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Florida State -6.5 vs. Florida
- Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 16.8 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Louisville -7.5 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Louisville Cardinals
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Louisville by 15.6 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 13 ACC Total Bets
Over 49.5 - Florida State vs. Florida
- Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators
- Projected Total: 56.7 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 41.5 - Pittsburgh vs. Duke
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at Duke Blue Devils
- Projected Total: 47.1 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 48.5 - Miami (FL) vs. Boston College
- Matchup: Miami Hurricanes at Boston College Eagles
- Projected Total: 53.0 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Week 13 ACC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Florida State
|11-0 (8-0 ACC)
|40.1 / 16.9
|450.7 / 323.2
|Louisville
|10-1 (7-1 ACC)
|33.2 / 18.4
|443.1 / 317.0
|NC State
|8-3 (5-2 ACC)
|25.7 / 20.2
|332.0 / 318.0
|Georgia Tech
|6-5 (5-3 ACC)
|31.9 / 30.5
|438.9 / 437.0
|North Carolina
|8-3 (4-3 ACC)
|38.1 / 26.0
|514.8 / 396.2
|Virginia Tech
|5-6 (4-3 ACC)
|26.2 / 24.9
|376.0 / 325.5
|Clemson
|7-4 (4-4 ACC)
|30.4 / 21.1
|413.5 / 289.1
|Boston College
|6-5 (3-4 ACC)
|25.5 / 28.1
|390.2 / 377.3
|Duke
|6-5 (3-4 ACC)
|27.5 / 19.8
|352.7 / 358.8
|Miami (FL)
|6-5 (2-5 ACC)
|30.9 / 22.3
|432.9 / 326.8
|Pittsburgh
|3-8 (2-5 ACC)
|20.3 / 27.1
|318.5 / 366.8
|Virginia
|3-8 (2-5 ACC)
|23.8 / 31.8
|376.3 / 401.7
|Syracuse
|5-6 (1-6 ACC)
|24.6 / 23.1
|349.1 / 381.6
|Wake Forest
|4-7 (1-6 ACC)
|19.3 / 26.5
|321.4 / 379.3
