Friday's game features the Virginia Cavaliers (3-1) and the Tulane Green Wave (3-1) clashing at John Gray Gymnasium in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 70-59 victory for heavily favored Virginia according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on November 24.

The Cavaliers' last game was an 82-67 loss to Oklahoma on Sunday.

Virginia vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

Virginia vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 70, Tulane 59

Virginia Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cavaliers' +164 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) was a result of scoring 68.7 points per game (108th in college basketball) while giving up 63.3 per outing (148th in college basketball).

In conference play, Virginia averaged fewer points (63.1 per game) than it did overall (68.7) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Cavaliers averaged 2.6 more points per game at home (70.3) than away (67.7).

At home, Virginia gave up 55.8 points per game last season. Away, it allowed 72.2.

