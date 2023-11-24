The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) go up against the Kansas Jayhawks (2-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Tech vs. Kansas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hokies' 72.4 points per game last year were 10.0 more points than the 62.4 the Jayhawks allowed.

Virginia Tech went 22-3 last season when giving up fewer than 72.6 points.

Last year, the Jayhawks put up 72.6 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 57.8 the Hokies allowed.

Kansas went 19-8 last season when scoring more than 57.8 points.

The Jayhawks shot 41.8% from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 38.4% the Hokies allowed to opponents.

The Hokies' 45% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.5 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks allowed to their opponents (37.5%).

Virginia Tech Schedule