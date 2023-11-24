How to Watch the Virginia Tech vs. Kansas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) go up against the Kansas Jayhawks (2-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- TV: FloHoops
Virginia Tech vs. Kansas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Hokies' 72.4 points per game last year were 10.0 more points than the 62.4 the Jayhawks allowed.
- Virginia Tech went 22-3 last season when giving up fewer than 72.6 points.
- Last year, the Jayhawks put up 72.6 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 57.8 the Hokies allowed.
- Kansas went 19-8 last season when scoring more than 57.8 points.
- The Jayhawks shot 41.8% from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 38.4% the Hokies allowed to opponents.
- The Hokies' 45% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.5 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks allowed to their opponents (37.5%).
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Iowa
|L 80-76
|Spectrum Center
|11/16/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 105-36
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|W 72-51
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Kansas
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Tulane
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/30/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
