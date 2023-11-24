The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-1) will meet the Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa State Game Information

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • Sean Pedulla: 16.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Lynn Kidd: 17.8 PTS, 9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Hunter Cattoor: 14.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyler Nickel: 10.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Robbie Beran: 4.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

Iowa State Players to Watch

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa State Stat Comparison

Virginia Tech Rank Virginia Tech AVG Iowa State AVG Iowa State Rank
52nd 83.4 Points Scored 86.6 31st
95th 65.8 Points Allowed 49.4 1st
273rd 31 Rebounds 35.8 103rd
306th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 11.8 46th
114th 8.2 3pt Made 5.6 302nd
31st 18 Assists 17.2 45th
7th 8 Turnovers 8 7th

