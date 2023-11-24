Friday's game between the Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-1) at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex has a projected final score of 75-68 based on our computer prediction, with Iowa State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the game.

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa State Game Info & Odds

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 75, Virginia Tech 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. Iowa State

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa State (-7.2)

Iowa State (-7.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.6

Virginia Tech is 3-2-0 against the spread, while Iowa State's ATS record this season is 4-1-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Hokies are 4-1-0 and the Cyclones are 3-2-0.

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies outscore opponents by 17.6 points per game (scoring 83.4 points per game to rank 52nd in college basketball while allowing 65.8 per outing to rank 95th in college basketball) and have a +88 scoring differential overall.

Virginia Tech wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It is collecting 31.0 rebounds per game (273rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.2 per outing.

Virginia Tech connects on 8.2 three-pointers per game (114th in college basketball) at a 37.3% rate (65th in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 its opponents make while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc.

The Hokies rank seventh in college basketball by averaging 111.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 173rd in college basketball, allowing 87.9 points per 100 possessions.

Virginia Tech has committed 8.0 turnovers per game (seventh in college basketball action), 6.2 fewer than the 14.2 it forces on average (82nd in college basketball).

