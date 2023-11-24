Virginia Tech vs. Iowa State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
The Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) bring a five-game win streak into a road contest versus the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-1), winners of three straight. It tips at 5:30 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Friday, November 24, 2023.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech matchup in this article.
Virginia Tech vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Virginia Tech vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa State Moneyline
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa State (-4.5)
|140.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Iowa State (-5.5)
|139.5
|-205
|+168
Virginia Tech vs. Iowa State Betting Trends
- Virginia Tech has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Iowa State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- The Cyclones and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of five times this season.
Virginia Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- With odds of +15000, Virginia Tech has been given a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.
