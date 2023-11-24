How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Iowa State on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) carry a five-game win streak into a road contest against the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-1), who have won three straight. It tips at 5:30 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Virginia Tech vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- North Carolina vs Arkansas (1:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Charleston Southern vs Wake Forest (1:00 PM ET | November 24)
Virginia Tech Stats Insights
- The Hokies are shooting 48.8% from the field, 14.6% higher than the 34.2% the Cyclones' opponents have shot this season.
- Virginia Tech is 4-1 when it shoots better than 34.2% from the field.
- The Hokies are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cyclones sit at 46th.
- The Hokies put up 34.0 more points per game (83.4) than the Cyclones allow their opponents to score (49.4).
- Virginia Tech is 4-1 when it scores more than 49.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Virginia Tech put up 77.2 points per game last season, 5.9 more than it averaged on the road (71.3).
- The Hokies allowed fewer points at home (65.9 per game) than on the road (75.5) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Virginia Tech sunk fewer triples away (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.0%) than at home (39.3%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Campbell
|W 60-44
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Wofford
|W 98-76
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|Boise State
|W 82-75
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/3/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.