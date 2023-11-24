How to Watch VCU vs. Boise State on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boise State Broncos (2-2) take on the VCU Rams (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
VCU vs. Boise State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
VCU Stats Insights
- The Rams' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (43.0%).
- VCU has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.0% from the field.
- The Rams are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos sit at 143rd.
- The Rams' 67.4 points per game are just 2.6 fewer points than the 70.0 the Broncos allow.
- VCU has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 70.0 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- VCU scored more points at home (73.0 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Rams gave up 4.3 fewer points per game at home (61.2) than away (65.5).
- VCU made more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than on the road (34.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
VCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Radford
|W 73-50
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/18/2023
|Seattle U
|W 60-56
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/23/2023
|Iowa State
|L 68-64
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Boise State
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/1/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/6/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.