The Boise State Broncos (2-2) take on the VCU Rams (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

VCU vs. Boise State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other A-10 Games

VCU Stats Insights

  • The Rams' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (43.0%).
  • VCU has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.0% from the field.
  • The Rams are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos sit at 143rd.
  • The Rams' 67.4 points per game are just 2.6 fewer points than the 70.0 the Broncos allow.
  • VCU has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 70.0 points.

VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • VCU scored more points at home (73.0 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Rams gave up 4.3 fewer points per game at home (61.2) than away (65.5).
  • VCU made more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than on the road (34.9%).

VCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Radford W 73-50 Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/18/2023 Seattle U W 60-56 Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/23/2023 Iowa State L 68-64 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Boise State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
12/1/2023 Norfolk State - Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/6/2023 Memphis - Stuart C. Siegel Center

