How to Watch UConn vs. Manhattan on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 5 UConn Huskies (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Manhattan Jaspers (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at XL Center. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
UConn vs. Manhattan Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies are shooting 51.3% from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Jaspers allow to opponents.
- In games UConn shoots higher than 41.8% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Huskies are the 31st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaspers sit at 159th.
- The 89.4 points per game the Huskies average are 17.4 more points than the Jaspers allow (72.0).
- UConn is 5-0 when scoring more than 72.0 points.
Manhattan Stats Insights
- The Jaspers shot 43.6% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 39.9% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Manhattan had a 12-11 record in games the team collectively shot better than 39.9% from the field.
- The Jaspers were the 306th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Huskies finished seventh.
- The Jaspers' 67.2 points per game last year were only 3.1 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies allowed.
- When Manhattan allowed fewer than 78.6 points last season, it went 12-12.
UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, UConn put up 13.2 more points per game (83.3) than it did on the road (70.1).
- When playing at home, the Huskies allowed 1.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than on the road (65.8).
- At home, UConn averaged 1.0 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than in away games (8.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in road games (32.9%).
Manhattan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Manhattan averaged 68.5 points per game at home last season, and 66.8 on the road.
- At home, the Jaspers gave up 70.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than they allowed away (71.5).
- Beyond the arc, Manhattan drained more treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (36.4%) than at home (33.1%).
UConn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 87-53
|XL Center
|11/19/2023
|Indiana
|W 77-57
|Madison Square Garden
|11/20/2023
|Texas
|W 81-71
|Madison Square Garden
|11/24/2023
|Manhattan
|-
|XL Center
|11/27/2023
|New Hampshire
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|12/1/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
Manhattan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 99-61
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/16/2023
|Felician
|W 79-67
|Draddy Gymnasium
|11/19/2023
|@ Cent. Conn. St.
|W 67-63
|William H. Detrick Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Fordham
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/1/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Draddy Gymnasium
