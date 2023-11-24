Tyus Jones will take the court for the Washington Wizards on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jones, in his previous game (November 22 loss against the Hornets), put up 13 points, seven assists and two steals.

Below, we break down Jones' stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 10.5 10.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 Assists 5.5 4.9 PRA -- 18 PR -- 13.1 3PM 1.5 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Jones's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Bucks

Jones has taken 9.3 shots per game this season and made 4.6 per game, which account for 10.2% and 10.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 9.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Jones' opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 103.9 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.2 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

Allowing 117.8 points per contest, the Bucks are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Bucks concede 45.1 rebounds per game, ranking 22nd in the NBA.

The Bucks are the 17th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 26.1 assists per game.

The Bucks allow 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Tyus Jones vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 26 18 2 3 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.