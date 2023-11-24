The Washington Capitals, Tom Wilson included, will face the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Wilson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Tom Wilson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Wilson Season Stats Insights

Wilson's plus-minus this season, in 18:03 per game on the ice, is -2.

Wilson has a goal in four games this year through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In eight of 16 games this year, Wilson has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Wilson has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 16 games played, including multiple assists once.

Wilson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Wilson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Wilson Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are allowing 72 total goals (four per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

