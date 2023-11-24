Will Sonny Milano Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 24?
Should you wager on Sonny Milano to light the lamp when the Washington Capitals and the Edmonton Oilers face off on Friday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Will Sonny Milano score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Milano stats and insights
- Milano has scored in three of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.
- Milano has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have given up 72 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.
Milano recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|12:11
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|12:43
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|11:40
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|11:28
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:49
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/25/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|17:01
|Away
|W 6-4
Capitals vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
