Rasmus Sandin and the Washington Capitals will meet the Edmonton Oilers at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, at Capital One Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Sandin against the Oilers, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rasmus Sandin vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sandin Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Sandin has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 23:37 on the ice per game.

Through 16 games this year, Sandin has yet to score a goal.

Sandin has a point in four games this year through 16 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In four of 16 games this season, Sandin has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Sandin's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Sandin has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Sandin Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are giving up 72 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-19) ranks 30th in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.