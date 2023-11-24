Capitals vs. Oilers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 24
A pair of streaking clubs face off when the Edmonton Oilers (5-12-1) visit the Washington Capitals (10-4-2) at Capital One Arena on Friday at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MNMT. The Capitals have won five straight, while the Oilers are on a three-game losing streak.
During the past 10 outings for the Capitals, their offense has put up 29 goals while their defense has allowed 20 (they have an 8-1-1 record in those games). In 26 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with one goal (3.8% conversion rate).
Here is our pick for who will capture the win in Friday's matchup.
Capitals vs. Oilers Predictions for Friday
Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final result of Capitals 4, Oilers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Capitals (+100)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)
Capitals Splits and Trends
- The Capitals (10-4-2 overall) have posted a record of 3-2-5 in games that have needed OT this season.
- Washington has earned eight points (3-0-2) in its five games decided by one goal.
- This season the Capitals registered only one goal in two games and they lost both times.
- Washington has earned seven points (3-0-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .
- The Capitals have scored more than two goals in eight games, earning 15 points from those contests.
- Washington has scored a single power-play goal in three games this season and has registered four points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 3-2-2 (eight points).
- The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in eight games, going 6-2-0 to register 12 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Oilers Rank
|Oilers AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|21st
|2.94
|Goals Scored
|2.56
|29th
|30th
|4
|Goals Allowed
|2.69
|7th
|5th
|33.4
|Shots
|29
|28th
|8th
|29.1
|Shots Allowed
|30.3
|16th
|11th
|21.88%
|Power Play %
|6.67%
|32nd
|25th
|74.65%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.33%
|12th
Capitals vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
