Will Nick Jensen Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 24?
On Friday at 3:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals square off with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Nick Jensen going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nick Jensen score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Jensen stats and insights
- Jensen is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.
- Jensen has zero points on the power play.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.1 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.
Jensen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:24
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:54
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:56
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:15
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|24:37
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|24:34
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|23:53
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:58
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:39
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
Capitals vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
