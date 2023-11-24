A pair of SEC teams square off when the No. 10 Missouri Tigers (9-2) take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Tigers are favored by 7.5 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Arkansas matchup in this article.

Missouri vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Missouri vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Missouri vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Missouri has compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice when favored by 7.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Arkansas has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Razorbacks have won each of their three games this season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Missouri & Arkansas 2023 Futures Odds

Missouri To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500 Arkansas To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

