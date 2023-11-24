The Longwood Lancers (0-1) face the Delaware State Hornets (0-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Longwood vs. Delaware State Game Information

Longwood Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Wilkins: 13.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Walyn Napper: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK DeShaun Wade: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Zac Watson: 7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Michael Christmas: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Delaware State Top Players (2022-23)

Martez Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Jevin Muniz: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Stone: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Corey Perkins: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Khyrie Staten: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Longwood vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Longwood Rank Longwood AVG Delaware State AVG Delaware State Rank 139th 73.2 Points Scored 64.6 336th 64th 66.2 Points Allowed 75.5 321st 147th 32.2 Rebounds 31.3 210th 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 5.7 329th 230th 12.4 Assists 12.4 230th 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 15.0 350th

