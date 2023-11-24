Friday's contest at Joan Perry Brock Center has the Longwood Lancers (3-1) matching up with the Delaware State Hornets (1-4) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 78-63 victory, as our model heavily favors Longwood.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Longwood vs. Delaware State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Farmville, Virginia

Farmville, Virginia Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Longwood vs. Delaware State Score Prediction

Prediction: Longwood 78, Delaware State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Longwood vs. Delaware State

Computer Predicted Spread: Longwood (-15.1)

Longwood (-15.1) Computer Predicted Total: 140.4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Longwood Performance Insights

Last year, Longwood was 139th in the country on offense (73.2 points scored per game) and 64th on defense (66.2 points allowed).

The Lancers collected 32.2 rebounds per game and conceded 28.7 boards last year, ranking 147th and 43rd, respectively, in the country.

Longwood was 230th in college basketball in assists (12.4 per game) last season.

The Lancers were 166th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (7.5 per game) and 116th in 3-point percentage (35.2%) last season.

Longwood was 252nd in the country in 3-pointers conceded (7.8 per game) and 255th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.8%) last season.

Longwood took 37.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 62.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29% of Longwood's buckets were 3-pointers, and 71% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.