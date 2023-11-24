The Longwood Lancers (3-1) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Delaware State Hornets (1-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Longwood vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Longwood Stats Insights

Last season, the Lancers had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.3% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Hornets' opponents knocked down.

Longwood had a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.5% from the field.

The Hornets ranked 210th in rebounding in college basketball. The Lancers finished 147th.

Last year, the Lancers scored 73.2 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 75.5 the Hornets allowed.

Longwood went 8-0 last season when scoring more than 75.5 points.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Longwood fared better in home games last season, putting up 80.7 points per game, compared to 66.4 per game on the road.

The Lancers ceded 65.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 0.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (65.8).

When playing at home, Longwood sunk 0.8 more treys per game (8.1) than away from home (7.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to on the road (35.8%).

Longwood Upcoming Schedule