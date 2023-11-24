The Longwood Lancers (3-1) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Delaware State Hornets (1-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Longwood vs. Delaware State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Lancers had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.3% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Hornets' opponents knocked down.
  • Longwood had a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Hornets ranked 210th in rebounding in college basketball. The Lancers finished 147th.
  • Last year, the Lancers scored 73.2 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 75.5 the Hornets allowed.
  • Longwood went 8-0 last season when scoring more than 75.5 points.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Longwood fared better in home games last season, putting up 80.7 points per game, compared to 66.4 per game on the road.
  • The Lancers ceded 65.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 0.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (65.8).
  • When playing at home, Longwood sunk 0.8 more treys per game (8.1) than away from home (7.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to on the road (35.8%).

Longwood Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Saint Mary's (MD) W 95-43 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/15/2023 @ Maryland-Eastern Shore W 80-61 Hytche Athletic Center
11/18/2023 North Carolina Central W 73-66 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/24/2023 Delaware State - Joan Perry Brock Center
11/25/2023 Lamar - Joan Perry Brock Center
11/26/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Joan Perry Brock Center

