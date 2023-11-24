How to Watch the Liberty vs. Gonzaga Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-1) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Liberty Lady Flames (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center. This game is at 2:15 PM ET.
Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Liberty vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs average 17.3 more points per game (81.8) than the Flames give up (64.5).
- Gonzaga is 4-1 when it scores more than 64.5 points.
- Liberty's record is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 81.8 points.
- The Flames average 64.0 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 67.2 the Bulldogs allow.
- Liberty has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 67.2 points.
- This season the Flames are shooting 41.8% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs shoot 47.9% from the field, 10.8% higher than the Flames allow.
Liberty Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ SFA
|W 84-81
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|@ Texas
|L 75-57
|Moody Center
|11/19/2023
|@ N.C. A&T
|L 56-47
|Corbett Sports Center
|11/24/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/25/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
