Friday's contest between the Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-1) and the Liberty Lady Flames (2-2) at Leonard E. Merrell Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-62, heavily favoring Gonzaga to take home the win. Tipoff is at 2:15 PM ET on November 24.

The Flames are coming off of a 56-47 loss to N.C. A&T in their last game on Sunday.

Liberty vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Liberty vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 79, Liberty 62

Liberty Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Flames outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game last season, with a +230 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.0 points per game (83rd in college basketball) and gave up 63.0 per outing (136th in college basketball).

With 72.0 points per game in CUSA games, Liberty posted 2 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (70.0 PPG).

When playing at home, the Flames averaged 11.5 more points per game last year (75.8) than they did on the road (64.3).

In home games, Liberty surrendered 5.5 fewer points per game (59.0) than on the road (64.5).

