On Friday at 3:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals square off with the Edmonton Oilers. Is John Carlson going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will John Carlson score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlson stats and insights

Carlson has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 2.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are giving up 72 total goals (four per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.1 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Carlson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 30:05 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 24:40 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 28:35 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 26:23 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 29:39 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:54 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 28:30 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 25:46 Home L 3-0 10/29/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 26:45 Home W 3-1 10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 27:11 Home W 3-2 SO

Capitals vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

