For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Washington Capitals and the Edmonton Oilers on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, is Joel Edmundson a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Joel Edmundson score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Edmundson 2022-23 stats and insights

Edmundson scored in two of 61 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Edmundson produced zero points on the power play last season.

Edmundson averaged 1.0 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 2.9%.

Oilers 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Oilers gave up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL action.

The Oilers secured two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 22.9 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

