Friday's contest features the New Mexico State Aggies (2-2) and the Hampton Pirates (0-3) clashing at Steinberg Wellness Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 64-45 win for heavily favored New Mexico State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Pirates' most recent outing was a 59-45 loss to Norfolk State on Sunday.

Hampton vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn, New York

Hampton vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico State 64, Hampton 45

Hampton Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Pirates' -92 scoring differential last season (outscored by 3.1 points per game) was a result of scoring 61.8 points per game (244th in college basketball) while giving up 64.9 per outing (196th in college basketball).

Hampton averaged 1.7 fewer points in CAA play (60.1) than overall (61.8).

The Pirates averaged 65.0 points per game at home last season, and 57.8 on the road.

Hampton gave up 59.6 points per game at home last season, and 67.9 away.

