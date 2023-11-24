Danilo Gallinari plus his Washington Wizards teammates take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Gallinari, in his last showing, had in a 117-114 loss to the Hornets.

With prop bets in place for Gallinari, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Danilo Gallinari Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 8.5 7.7 Rebounds -- 3.2 Assists -- 1.6 PRA -- 12.5 PR -- 10.9 3PM 1.5 0.7



Danilo Gallinari Insights vs. the Bucks

Gallinari has taken 5.8 shots per game this season and made 2.7 per game, which account for 5.9% and 5.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 0.7 threes per game, or 5.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Gallinari's Wizards average 105.2 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 103.9 possessions per contest.

The Bucks are the 23rd-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 117.8 points per game.

The Bucks concede 45.1 rebounds per game, ranking 22nd in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Bucks have conceded 26.1 per game, 17th in the league.

Giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Bucks are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Danilo Gallinari vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 18 4 2 3 0 0 0

