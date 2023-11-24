Daniel Gafford will hope to make a difference for the Washington Wizards on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Last time out, which was on November 22, Gafford posted 15 points and 16 rebounds in a 117-114 loss versus the Hornets.

If you'd like to place a bet on Gafford's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 9.5 9.6 Rebounds 7.5 7.8 Assists -- 1.2 PRA -- 18.6 PR -- 17.4



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Bucks

Gafford has taken 5.8 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 5.5% and 8.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Wizards rank 22nd in possessions per game with 105.2. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 103.9 possessions per contest.

The Bucks are the 23rd-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 117.8 points per game.

The Bucks give up 45.1 rebounds per game, ranking 22nd in the league.

The Bucks give up 26.1 assists per game, 17th-ranked in the league.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 29 14 5 2 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.